MCFARLAND, CAROLYN

McFARLAND (Wills), Carolyn



Carolyn Wills McFarland, age 76 of Dayton passed away at her residence on July 12, 2021. She was born to the late Edward and Cybill Bricky Wills Jr. on July 4, 1945, in Middletown. She was a proud 43 year AA member and her amazing personality will be greatly missed.



She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis McFarland; children, Toliver (Samantha) Wills, Maryanne (Tim) Brooks, and Matt Brooks; 6 grandchildren; 2 brothers; and friend, Connie McDowell.



A funeral service will take place at 11:30AM on Friday at the Johnson-Smith Funeral Home, 207 S. Main St., Baltimore, OH 43105. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens.



Calling Today from 5 until 8 at the funeral home. Donations can be made to Day City Hospice. Condolences can be made at



www.funeralhome.com