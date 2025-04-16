McElroy, Luther



Luther McElroy, a proud veteran of the US Army, passed away on April 2,2025; after a long illness, at age 97. He retired from the US Army in 1968, after 22 years of service. After college graduation, he completed his second career as an Instructor at Greene County Career Center. He, also served as the Chapter Advisor for the Ohio Office of Education Association; retiring after 17 years, in 1988. He was respected by his colleagues not only for his professionalism but for his wonderful sense of humor, and devotion as a father. At the age of 18, Luther was drafted in the into the US Army. He valued this service highly, rising to the rank of First Sergeant. As part of his service during WWII, Korea, and Vietnam, eras; he earned numerous medals and honors. The eldest son of Luke and Rebecca Starks McElroy, Luther was born November 2, 1927 in Detroit MI. He grew up in the small town of his father, Cedar Bluff, AL. He started his elementary education in a one room school, ultimately earning a BA from the University of Dayton and a MA from the University of Cincinnati. Luther McElroy is survived by son Dr. Derrick McElroy, and nephew David Bernard McElroy, niece Marquita Nicole Nichols, cousins, friends, and neighbors. Interment in Dayton National Cemetery. HH Roberts Mortuary



