McCutchen, Lillie "Moochie"



Lillie Bell "Moochie" McCutchen, Age 96, of Dayton, passed away on May 19, 2024. Born February 8, 1928. Preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Maggie Cummings, and siblings Coleman Cummings, Sr., Louise Thompson, and Irene Pleasant. She leaves to cherish her memory many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral service - Friday, June 14th at 11 AM, Calvary Missionary Baptist Church and Visitation at 10 AM. Full obituary available at hhroberts.com



