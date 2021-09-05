McCOY, Sylvia

springfield-news-sun logo
McCOY (Evans), Sylvia L.

Age 95 of Englewood, passed away September 1, 2021. Born August 23, 1926, to the late Fannie (Blankenship) and Lewis Evans in Kenver, Kentucky. She worked for 18 years in the Electronic Dept. for Alpine Products. She enjoyed working in her yard and gardening her vegetables. Sylvia was a member of Moraine Heights Baptist Church for many years. She is

survived by her daughter: Jackie L. McCarley, son: Timothy E. McCoy, grandchildren: Shawn (Nikki), Austin, Paige, Todd, Melissa, numerous great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, along with numerous relatives and friends. Along with her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her sisters:

Thelma (Lloyd) Bryant, Mildred Ketch, and brother: Charlie Blankenship. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am,

Tuesday, September 7, 2021, with Pastor Dan Kincer officiating at Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd. Englewood, Ohio). A visitation will be held from 10:00 am until the time of service. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of

Dayton for their tremendous hospitality and care they continuously showed Sylvia and her family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

