McCOPPIN, Michael Anthony



37, born in Hillsboro, Ohio, on August 10, 1984, to parents, Fran and Mike McCoppin, died unexpectedly in Valdosta, Georgia, following an accident on August 21, 2021. Michael graduated with honors from Edgewood High School in 2002. He attended Sinclair Community College and earned an associate degree in Engineering Applied Science. He then attended the UC Engineering program and earned his bachelor



degree in Mechanical Engineering. He was a project manager for the PCA Company, based in Valdosta, Georgia. He was very much loved and respected and was called "a brilliant



engineer". Michael enjoyed singing karaoke and having a good time. His smile was contagious. He will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his brother, Andy McCoppin; paternal grandfather, Robert McCoppin; many aunts, uncles, cousins and his PCA family. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Yolanda McCoppin and maternal grandparents, Louis and Mabel Zulock. A Prayer Service will be held Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, Ohio, with Father John Civille officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Michael's memory to the charity of your choice. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

