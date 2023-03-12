Mayo, Mark Morri



Mayo, Mark Morri, age 69, of Columbus Ohio, transitioned from this life on Monday, March 6, 2023. Visitation 9 am- 10:30 am Saturday, March 18, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH. Family to receive friends from 9:30 am- 10:30 am. Graveside service 11 am at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, OH.

