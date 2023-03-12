X
Dark Mode Toggle

Mayo, Mark

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Mayo, Mark Morri

Mayo, Mark Morri, age 69, of Columbus Ohio, transitioned from this life on Monday, March 6, 2023. Visitation 9 am- 10:30 am Saturday, March 18, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH. Family to receive friends from 9:30 am- 10:30 am. Graveside service 11 am at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, OH.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Denison, Virginia
2
Achberger, Jayne
3
Baker, Wallace
4
Dailey, Lisa
5
Cook, Betty
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top