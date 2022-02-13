MATHEWS, Dorothy Jean



87, transitioned from this life on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. She was born on October 31, 1934, in Egypt, Mississippi. She was the oldest of five siblings. In 1953, she graduated from Greenfield High School of Greenfield, Massachusetts. She continued her education by attending Okolona College in Okolona, Mississippi. While visiting her Aunt Cora Locust in Dayton, Ohio, during the summer of 1957, she met and was united in holy matrimony to John H. Mathews, Jr. To this marriage was born two children - Timothy and Diane. This marriage lasted 59 years until his death in 2017. For many years, she served graciously and tirelessly alongside her husband as he pastored in Cincinnati and Dayton, served as overseer of churches located in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Michigan, and Ohio, and later as the International/National Presiding Prelate of the Apostolic Overcoming Holy Church of God, Inc. During his tenure, she served as a Sunday School teacher, choir director of the Sun Beams youth choir of the First A.O.H Church, Cincinnati, Ohio, Apostolic Chimes choir member at Mt. Zion A.O.H. Church of God in Dayton, Ohio, mother on the Mothers' Board, and in 2014, became the National Mother of the A.O.H. Church of God, Inc. After his death, she continued to serve on the Mothers' Board at Mt. Zion A.O.H. Church of God and as the National Mother of the A.O.H. Church of God, Inc. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gee G. Jones, Sr. and Estella (Fortson) Mitchell, and her husband, Bishop John H. Mathews, Jr. She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Timothy (Madonna) Mathews, Sr. and daughter, Diane (Archie) Young; her grandchildren, Timothy Mathews, Jr., Megan Mathews, and Alyssa Young; sisters, Helen (Clyde) Corbitt and Sundra (William) George; brothers, Gee G. Jones, Jr. and Andrew Jones; sisters-in-law, Mildred Crawford and Lois Mathews; and a special aunt,



Omega Matthews; and a host of relatives, God-children, and friends. Walk-Through Visitation will be 10 AM, Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Mt. Zion A.O.H. Church of God, 12 College St. Service to follow 11 AM. Interment Woodland Cemetery. MASKS ARE REQUIRED.



