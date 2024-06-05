Mathes, Suzanne

Mathes (Cram), Suzanne



BUTLER: Some people allow their circumstances to dictate their attitude while others expect the ups and downs and remain positive. Suzanne Mathes' humor and positivity in the midst of illness inspired her family and even her caregivers. Her faith was larger than this life, it was in her Lord. Suzanne C. Mathes, 76, of Butler passed away Wednesday afternoon May 29, 2024, with her loving family at her side, following an extended battle with cancer.



The daughter of John and Lois (Welbourne) Cram, Suzanne was born January 29, 1948 in Dayton and graduated from Troy High School. While attending college at The Ohio State University, Suzanne noticed a fellow student and neighbor. For two years Suzanne dated Gary Mathes and on August 1, 1970 the two married.



Suzanne worked for the USDA Farm Services Agency as a Program Administrator. She retired after 20 years of dedicated service.



A dedicated Christian, Suzanne was a member of Three Crosses-A United Methodist Fellowship. She served as a Sunday School Teacher and as the Vacation Bible School Director for many years. She truly loved working with young children and was often referred to as the church "Grandma". She loved singing in the choir. She served as communion coordinator for over 30 years and was well known for her home baked communion bread. Suzanne enjoyed crocheting and reading. She was an excellent cook. One of her gifts of kindness was in making and sending cards. She made and sent 160 Christmas cards just last year with the use of one hand!



She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Gary Mathes; daughter Anne (Ryan) Vermillion; grandson Quinn Vermillion; a special foster blessing; brother Charles (Carol) Cram of Kettering; niece Erin (Daniel) Rodgers, and nephew Kevin (Kathi) Cram.



A memorial service celebrating the life of Suzanne Mathes will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2024 at Three Crosses: A United Methodist Fellowship, 12 Cleveland St., Butler, Ohio 44822.



Memorial contributions may be made to Three Crosses UMF or Southern Hospice.



The Bellville Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mathes family.



