springfield-news-sun logo
X

MARLAR, West

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MARLAR, West

Age 92 of Fairfield, passed away May 3rd, 2022. Survived by his wife of 67 years Arlene Marlar (nee Shafer); children Brett Marlar (Carol), Denise Doans (Rick) and Alesia McCarnan (Steve). Also survived by numerous family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, May 9th, 2022, at Avance Funeral Home in Fairfield, from 5-7pm. Mass will be Tuesday, May 10th at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, OH, 45014. For full obit please visit


www.avancefuneralhome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
OLT, Janet
2
FENWICK, Robert
3
WILLS, Diana
4
ROBERTS, Harold
5
HUELSMAN, Keith
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top