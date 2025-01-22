Marcus, Mary

Marcus (Burk), Mary Lee



Mary Lee Marcus, 88, died peacefully on January 20, 2025. She was preceded in death by her parents Russell and Irene Burk and by her husband Roland.



She is survived by her children, Carl (Lori) Marcus and Leah (John) O'Malley, and her grandchildren Grace Lee O'Malley, Cate O' Malley and Ethan Marcus.



A service of remembrance will be held at Sugarcreek Presbyterian Church on Saturday, January 25. Visitation will be at 10 AM, followed by a service at 11. In lieu of flowers, mourners are invited to send donations to SICSA or to Hospice of Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com