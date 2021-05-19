MARCONI, Sophia G.



Sophia G. Marconi, of Franklin, passed away at the University of Cincinnati on Saturday, May 15, 2021. Sophia was born in Cincinnati, OH, on May 15, 2021, to John D. Marconi and Karah A. Marconi. Funeral service will be held at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 2:00 PM with Rev. Jake Jacobs of Princeton Pike Church of God officiating. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Princeton Pike Church of God. Memorial contributions can be made to Heavens Gain Ministries. www.browndawsonflick.com.

