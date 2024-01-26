Marcellino, Michael R.



MARCELLINO, Michael R., age 90, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at his residence. Michael was a retired Colonel with the U.S. Air Force after 24 years of service, and retired Director of CSA. He was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Sons & Daughters of Italy and Daedalians Pilot Club. Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Frances; and brother, Joseph F. He is survived by his loving wife, Agnes M.; daughters & sons-in-law, Teresa Marcellino, Carol & Richard Osedacz, Aimee Marcellino & Scott Clevenger; sons & daughters-in-law, Steven & Susan, David & Jeanette, Vincent & Cathy, Thomas Marcellino & Barb Schuh; brother & sister-in-law, Thomas & Betty Marcellino; 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many other relatives & friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, January 29, 2024 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 22 Notre Dame Avenue. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 AM until service time at the church. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Michael's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.



