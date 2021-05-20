MANSON-COLEMAN,



J'Yon Kolby-Lee



"JJ/Juixey Jay"



Age 15 of Dayton, departed May 13, 2021. Born in Dayton on Feb. 20, 2006. He most



recently attended Summit Academy. He loved playing football and basketball, he also loved music. Preceded in death by his loving mother, Kokka Manson-Coleman. Survived by his father Johnnie Coleman; great-grandmother Mary Cook; grandparents; 4 sisters; 3 brothers; other relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation, 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM, Friday, May 21, 2021, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Interment, West Memory Gardens.



