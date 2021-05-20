springfield-news-sun logo
X

MANSON-COLEMAN, J?Yon

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MANSON-COLEMAN,

J'Yon Kolby-Lee

"JJ/Juixey Jay"

Age 15 of Dayton, departed May 13, 2021. Born in Dayton on Feb. 20, 2006. He most

recently attended Summit Academy. He loved playing football and basketball, he also loved music. Preceded in death by his loving mother, Kokka Manson-Coleman. Survived by his father Johnnie Coleman; great-grandmother Mary Cook; grandparents; 4 sisters; 3 brothers; other relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation, 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM, Friday, May 21, 2021, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Interment, West Memory Gardens.


HHRoberts.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top