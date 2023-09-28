Manning, Althea



JoAnn Manning passed away on Thursday, September 21, at the age of 94 at Ohio Living Mount Pleasant in Monroe. She was born April 1, 1929 to David and Clara Armbruster in Middletown.



She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert and her sisters Helen and Jean and her brothers David, Robert, Frank and Fred. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and friends.



JoAnn and Bob loved to travel and went on 13 cruises and toured Europe. She loved to have fun and was always " the life of the party".



A memorial service will be on Thursday, September 28 at 10:00 AM at the Ohio Living Mount Pleasant memorial chapel in Monroe.



