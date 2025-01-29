Maggard, Lowell H.



Age 86 of St. Clair Township, passed away at Kettering Health Hamilton on Friday, January 24, 2025. He was born on March 10, 1938, 1960 in Leslie County, Kentucky, the son of the late Claude and Beatrice (Hooker) Maggard. On December 29, 1958, Lowell married Elizabeth (Wells) Maggard and she preceded him in death on November 16, 2008. He was a self-employed plumber having owned Maggard Plumbing for over 36 years. He is survived by his daughter, Peggy Sue Riley; grandchildren, Kelly (Scott) Creager, Kimberly Riley, Kristopher (Kristin) Riley, and Kevin (Susie) Riley; great grandchildren, Emily, Shelby, Mallory, Jaelynn, Kendyl, Chloe, Hayden, Paislee, Olivia, Koen and Vivienne; siblings, Edward Maggard and Claudia Rust. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Ronin; son-in-law James Riley and siblings, Doris Bowling, Eulene Cawsey, Janice Coots and Raymond Maggard. A Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2025 from 10am-12pm at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will follow at 12pm with interment to be held at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



