Madden, William Christopher



Gone too soon.



It is very hard to say goodbye to Chris, our beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. While he left us suddenly due to health conditions, his spirit was always strong and he enjoyed some of his happiest moments in the last few years. His raucous laughter still reverberates in our memories, and one of his greatest joys was being a "foodie", discovering new recipes and spices, especially those with a "bite".



He treasured recent visits with his family, particularly with his nieces, Isabella and Rita who live in Pittsburgh. This, of course, created an instant sports family duel between a die-hard Bengals fan and those waving the Steelers terrible towel!



Growing up in Dayton, Ohio, his childhood was filled with curiosity, imagination, and a sense of wonder, exploring his neighborhood on his bicycle to find "treasures" and advancing to an interest in dinosaurs, natural science, different cultures. And he developed a love for music that followed him into adult life so that he was never without "his music".



It has been commented by many that he was "good people", with a kindness and sensitivity known by them. Laughter helped him through difficult times and he never lost the ability to see the humor in even some of the toughest situations.



Growing up he was active in swim teams, soccer teams, and high school wrestling and football for Alter High School.



After graduation from Alter High School, he began further education at University of Cincinnati studying Hospitality. Chris eventually gravitated to the Culinary Program at Cincinnati State, where he honed his natural talents. His love of travel and new cultures brought with it new food experiences, which delighted him and others as he shared newfound tastes.



His struggle with alcoholism also had many long periods of successful sobriety and most recently he experienced the joy of his own apartment, carefully furnishing it the way he wanted, with particular effort in equipping his kitchen with the desired tools of his trade.



He will be missed by so many, especially his mother, Diane Madden Bozorgi ( Dr. Siavosh Bozorgi), his brother Jason Madden (Lisseth), nieces Isabella and Rita, his father, Bill Madden (Jo), his sister Gina Madden and niece Lilla and nephew Max, extended family Susan Bozorgi (Yery Marerro) and Darius Bozorgi (Kathy), many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



We express our deepest appreciation to those who provided Chris medical care at the McMicken Integrated Care Center, particularly Dr Hilja Ruegg for her dedication and compassionate care, and the University of Cincinnati GI clinic, especially for the kindness and expertise of Nurse Practitioner, Colin Quigley.



We are grateful beyond expression for Charlie's 3/4 House Sober Living for the camaraderie and direction they gave to Chris, under the guidance of manager and mentor, Andy Nortker. We ask that you generously donate to this organization in Chris's memory with the understanding that one aspect of a person's life is not the totality of that person.



https://www.charlies3-4.org



A celebration of his life will be forthcoming.



