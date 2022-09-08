MACK, Sylvia D.



Born August 1, 1958, Opelika, AL to Benjamin and Annie Mae (Lampkin) Torbert. Passed away August 31, 2022, age 64. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving sister Vivian Hart (Gerald), and a host of, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many special friends. Visitation will be Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 11am until time of service 12pm at New Era Baptist Church, 1120 Yankee Rd, Middletown, Ohio 45044, Dr. Jamey L. Colts, Sr., Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

