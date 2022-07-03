LYCANS,



Dorothy Juanita Beasley



Born in Cincinnati, in 1932, her family moved to Oxford in 1937 and she graduated from McGuffey Lab School. She worked at the Excel Bakery in Cincinnati before moving to Tucson, AZ. Then she worked for Vons Supermarkets in Poway, CA, setting up new bakeries and training personnel. Later, in retirement, she moved back to Oxford to be closer to family and passed away on June 20, 2022.



She was preceded in death by her parents, John Wesley and Naomi Grace Beasley, brothers Charles (Jean Ann) and Jack (Yoko), and son James Lycans. She is survived by her sister Cathleen Woedl (John) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her favorite hymn was "One Day at a Time."

