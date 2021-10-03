LUTZ, Elleen

LUTZ, Eileen E.



Age 93, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the Masonic Home in Springfield. Eileen was born February 21, 1928 in Dayton to the late Walter S. & Norma (Long) Brumbaugh. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Harry E. Lutz, in 2014; and by a sister, Mary Sullivan. Eileen is survived by one son, Doug Lutz & his wife, Dianna; one sister, Elsie Poff; granddaughter, Jennifer Dietrich & her husband, James; and by four great grandchildren, Jacob, Stephanie, Esabelle & Noah. The family will be receiving friends from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Monday, October 4, at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Matthew Overman officiating. Interment will be at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To send a special message to the family, please visit



www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com