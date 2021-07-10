LURZ, Kenneth R.



Kenneth R. Lurz, age 83 of



Xenia, OH, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Soin Medical Center. He was born May 25, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, to Carl and Mary (Brockman) Lurz. He married Ann Stephens-Mikesell on June 29, 2004, in Niagara Falls, NY.



Kenneth is survived by his wife Ann; sons, Mark (Ann) Lurz, Chris (Kelley) Mikesell, Dennis Mikesell and Michael (Karen) Mikesell; and his daughters, Kimberly (Thomas) Boes and Rebecca Lurz; brothers, Jim (Kay) Lurz, John (Kathy) Lurz and Tom (Melinda) Lurz; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. He was beloved by all and will be sorely missed, but reigns forever with our Lord in Heaven. Please join us in a celebration of his life at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1120 South Detroit St., Xenia, Ohio 45385.



