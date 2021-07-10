springfield-news-sun logo
X

LURZ, Kenneth

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

LURZ, Kenneth R.

Kenneth R. Lurz, age 83 of

Xenia, OH, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Soin Medical Center. He was born May 25, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, to Carl and Mary (Brockman) Lurz. He married Ann Stephens-Mikesell on June 29, 2004, in Niagara Falls, NY.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Ann; sons, Mark (Ann) Lurz, Chris (Kelley) Mikesell, Dennis Mikesell and Michael (Karen) Mikesell; and his daughters, Kimberly (Thomas) Boes and Rebecca Lurz; brothers, Jim (Kay) Lurz, John (Kathy) Lurz and Tom (Melinda) Lurz; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. He was beloved by all and will be sorely missed, but reigns forever with our Lord in Heaven. Please join us in a celebration of his life at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1120 South Detroit St., Xenia, Ohio 45385.

To leave a memory of Ken or a special message for the family, please click on the Share Memories tab above. Newcomer

Cremations, Funerals and Receptions-Beavercreek Chapel are caring for the family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top