LOTHAMER, Donald E. "Don"

91, of Springfield, passed away Saturday afternoon, August 21, 2021, at Daysprings of

Miami Valley. He was born on October 12, 1929, in Three

Rivers, Michigan, the son of the late Carl and Blanche (Moore) Lothamer. Don was a lifelong member of the VFW. He enjoyed gardening, walking, working out and kayaking. Survivors include his beloved wife of 48 years, Doreen C. (Beland) Lothamer; one daughter, Lori (Donald) Miller of Springfield; one son, Terry (Cindy) Dupuis of Momence,

Illinois; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son, David Dean; one brother, Norm Lothamer; one sister, Betty Dickens and one granddaughter, Kelly Dorsett. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 27, 2021, from 10-11 am in the

LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of life will begin at 11 am in the funeral home with Pastor Tom Brodbeck officiating. Entombment will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 11 am in the Rose Hill Mausoleum. You may

express condolences to the family at


www.littletonandrue.com



