LONSWAY, James W. "Herman"



75, of Springfield, Ohio, died on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Jim was born in Springfield on September 22, 1946, the son of Joseph and Jane Lonsway. Jim graduated from CCHS and Clark State. Survivors include five sisters and spouses,



Jeanette Miesse, Joyce and Tom Brown, Joan Lonsway, Jen Lonsway, Judy and Mike Davy; several nieces and nephews. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John; brother-in-law, Roger Miesse; nephew, Jeff Brown and niece Gayle Brock. Most people knew Jim as Herman (which he preferred) actually, Herman the Great. Jim enjoyed many interests including golf, bowling, cards, trivia, music, and shooting pool. In his younger years, Jim was a local bartender (The Ring Side) and enjoyed being with his friends. He had many adventures in his life which he would recall with enthusiasm and humor. Jim was an avid Cleveland Browns, Ohio State, and Reds fan. He lived for his sports and would cheer on his teams. Jim enjoyed his food, Cassano's pizza and Schuler's donuts were at the top of his list. While in California, Jim met and played Willie Mosconi, the legendary nineteen-time winner of the World Straight Pool Championship. This was a major highlight in Jim's life, especially since he won the game. Jim loved Rock and Roll, if anyone had a question about a song etc., they would ask him. Jim often asked



people, Beatles, or Stones? The Beatles. Thank you to Villa of Springfield, Cherish Hospice, to his friends at Henry Place, his lifelong friends Steve Martin and Howard Ward. Jim was



preceded in death by his good buddy, Larry (Susie) Gunter. A special thank you to Regina, Jim's kind caregiver and friend. An Open House to celebrate Jim's life will be held at a later date. Jim always loved a party! Arrangements by CONROY



FUNERAL HOME.

