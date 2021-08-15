springfield-news-sun logo
X

LONG, Howard

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LONG, Howard A.

Age 90, of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 6, 2021. Howard is survived by his wife, Loretta;

children, Stan (Joyce), Steve (Constance), and Sharon; along with his step-children, Eric, and Allen (LaDonna); many many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth and daughter, Sue. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wayne Boosters.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
ROBINSON, Leonard
2
WILDENHAUS, Rose
3
Sharp, Michael J.
4
BOCKRATH, Erick
5
BENTON, Joann
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top