Long, Conrad Jay "Dinosaur"



Conrad J. Long aka Dinosaur passed away unexpectedly on May 10th. His journey began in West Milton, Ohio and ended in Florida. Conrad's immediate survivors are K.C. Long (Father), Deanna Long (Mother), Nathaniel Long (Brother), and Kara Holmes and McKenna Long (sisters). We will be celebrating Conrad's life on June 24th at the VFW Post 8211 at 7874 State route 48. The celebration will begin at 4:00 with a eulogy beginning at 5:00 and a light meal afterwards.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com