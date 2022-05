LITTLEJOHN, Barbara A.



Barbara A. Littlejohn, born 8/26/1948, in Palmetto, GA. Residing in Dayton, OH, for 65 yrs. until her death 5/1/2022. She was preceded in death by parents James and Mollie



Harris, 12 Siblings and 1 Son Charles Littlejohn. Survived by daughter Keilynn Littlejohn, 2 sisters Shirley Harrison and



Denise Cooper of GA. A Private memorial will be held 5/14/22.