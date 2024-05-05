Liggins, Charles Thomas



Age 78, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2024. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, May 10, 2024, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Demetrius Minor officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.



