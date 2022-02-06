LIEBERMAN, Richard

LIEBERMAN,



Dr. Richard M. "Ric"



An extraordinarily simple, loving, uncomplicated man, Ric Lieberman passed away on Wednesday morning, February 2, 2022, at home with his wife Catherine by his side. His memory lives on through his children and grandchildren. Philip Shannon being the newest addition as great-grandson.



Surviving him are his wife, Catherine; his eldest daughter, Penny Brenner, children



Robert (Lyndsay) Brenner, Melanie (Ryan); son Philip Shannon; son Dr. Randy Lieberman (Rimona) Ortal, Leedor (Dan) and Oran Lieberman; son Terry (Beth) Lieberman, Ariel, Jordan, Spencer Lieberman, Jordan following in his grandfather's footsteps, now practicing Dentistry for 4 years in Vermont.



Richard was preceded in death by Rita Lieberman, mother to his three children. Ric was born on January 6, 1928, in Cleveland, Ohio. If you would ask him what was the one single aspect of his life that attributed to his success, he would unequivocally say simply the GI bill that after WW2 enabled him to go to Kent State University and receive a teaching degree, then choosing Dentistry as a profession, graduating from Case Western in Cleveland. He chose to begin his career by serving in the Public Health sector as a Dentist on a Native American reservation in Chinle, AZ. Eventually he moved to Dayton, worked for Dr. Saidel, and later formed a practice with Tom



Kernan, of which successfully lasted till he retired in 1993.



Richard retired briefly, moved to Florida, met Dr. Don Lackey in Venice, and began what he would often say was "the most enjoyable 5 years of practicing Dentistry". Moving back to Dayton in 1998, he helped assist in an office of a Dentist who was diagnosed with leukemia, then worked with a Mobile Dental Service of which he was most likely older than most of the patients he saw in Skilled Nursing Facilities. Ric was a kind, unassuming man. You never knew just how complicated his own medical challenges were. He rarely spoke about himself, and was always encouraging just about everyone he met, to be the best they could be. To believe in your own God given talents, even if you did not realize that you possessed them! He cherished his beloved canine companions, Emma and



Hershey. We are exceptionally grateful for all of his caregivers, his Hospice care team. But especially thankful for Carissa who enabled the promise made to him that he would be home as long as his Creator allowed. Also the two Angela's who by no coincidence were sent to us in the last month of his life. Lastly, there are no words to describe the love conveyed to him by dear friends, neighbors and family who have loved him for many years. A simply, wonderful man who will never be forgotten. Funeral service will be held Monday, February 7, 2:00 PM at David's Cemetery Chapel, Kettering, Ohio, with burial to follow. In his memory our only request is to….Speak kindly to one another. Make a stranger feel welcomed. We all are carrying burdens and are connected in ways one could never imagine. May his memory always be a blessing. Glickler



Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

