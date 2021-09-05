springfield-news-sun logo
LEWIS, William

LEWIS, William L. "Bill"

William L. Lewis died on

August 29, 2021, at 5:15 pm at Hospice of Dayton. He was born January 19, 1934, in

Dayton, Ohio. Preceded in death by parents, Sherman M. and Maude (Nace) Lewis,

sisters, Louise, Doris, Mary,

Elizabeth and Florence, brothers, Sherman E., Frederick, Charles, Harold and Jerrold. Aunt and Uncle Herbert and Grace Colville. Survived by many nieces and nephews and new and old friends. Bill

retired from Rikes and Declarks. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge 13 for 65 years. Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 7, 2021, from 10:00 am - 11:00 am with a service at 11:00 am at Newcomer- Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). He will be laid to rest at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens immediately following the service.

