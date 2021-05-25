LEWIS, Timothy Bruce



4/8/49 – 5/22/21



72 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully in the care of Hospice on May 22, 2021, after a brief, but aggressive battle with cancer.



Timothy was born on April 8, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, to



parents Bertram and Florence Lewis. He was an award-winning diver in his younger years, went on to join the National Guard after high school, served on the Miami Township Police Department for several years, and culminated his career with retirement from General Motors after 30 years of service. Tim was a very faithful and proud member of the Masonic Temple. He was also an avid bowler with a few 300 game performances and formed many friendships along the way. Tim didn't know a stranger and would go out of his way to bring a smile or laugh to others.



Timothy was preceded in death by his parents and his nephew Eric Scarlett. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Phyllis Lewis; brother and sister David (Sarah) Lewis and Jean (Denny) McCloskey; daughters Kim Lewis-Moyer and Karri Lewis; stepchildren Michelle (Jeff) Wells, Terry (Mike) Hopkins, and Holly Shah; grandchildren Brian (Jessica) Lewis, Carrie (Ryan) Hauser, Christina (Ron) Coulter, Brittany (Jesse Crawford) Wells, Ethan Moyer, Oliver Shah, Ian Shah, Amelia Benning and Audrey Benning; and great-grandchildren Triston Lewis, Kailey Lewis, Brady Lewis, Cameron Hauser, Brianna Hauser, Mackenzie Williams, Sumer Williams, and Addison Watkins.



A visitation will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021, from 9:30 am – 11:30 am with a private family service to follow at Victory Christian Church, 2275 S. Patterson Blvd, Kettering, OH 45409. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alpha-1 Foundation or Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements in care of



Tobias Funeral Home – Belmont Chapel. Condolences at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com