LEWALLEN (nee Watson), Delilah M.



Age 94 of Loveland passed August 7, 2021. Visitation: 12 p.m. – until time of service (1:30 p.m.), Thursday, August 12 at Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, Fairfield. Obit and condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com.