LEE, Mary Jane



94, of Centerville, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Born July 19, 1928, in Covington, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Helen (Coffman) Fulks. Mary Jane was preceded in death by her Fairview High sweetheart and husband of over 61 years, Richard H. Lee and her eldest daughter Susan Kay (Focht). She is survived by her brother Thomas Fulks (Barbara); two sons, Thomas (Chang-soon) and Timothy (Julie) and her daughter Jane (Timothy); ten grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers, a memorial donation be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fl 33607 ATTN: Development Office, or by going to www.shrinershospitals.org.

