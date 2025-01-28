Lee, Kenneth



Kenny was born in Charleston, WV to Mary Frances (nee Hicks) and James Lee, Sr. on October 31, 1960. He's the beloved husband of Juanita (nee Jones) Lee; cherished father of Eric Lee, the late Kara Lee, Katrina Jones and James Jones; dear brother of James Lee, Jr., Calvin (Karen) Lee and Paul Lee; son-in-law of Peggy Jones; brother-in-law of Rhonda Jones, Londa Jones and Tommy Thomas; and loving grandfather, uncle and cousin of seven grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins. He also leaves behind a tight-knit church family, unbreakable bonds with friends and coworkers, and his treasured dog, Whisper. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents Mary and James as well as his daughter Kara.



Kenny was a devoted employee of Neaton Auto Products, and even achieved perfect work attendance for three decades. He was an active member of Ambassador's Pointe Community Church and was integral in the community there. He loved sports of all kinds, especially football; he enjoyed cooking and was known for his famous mac 'n cheese; and he didn't shy away from a healthy heated debate from time to time. More than anything, Kenny was a devoted family man who loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. He was a bright and shining light in the lives of all who knew him and will be deeply missed.



Visitation will be Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025 from 5pm until the time of funeral service at 7pm at Ambassador's Pointe Community Church in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in Kenny's name to the church (5450 College Corner Pike Oxford, OH 45056). www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com



