LAYMAN, Robert P.



(December 29, 1930 – December 1, 2021)



Robert (Bob) Layman of Kettering, Ohio, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2021, at the age of 90.



Bob was born on December 29, 1930, in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Gosnell and Annette (Kuebeler) Layman. On August 25, 1954, he married Nancy Volz and she survives.



He is also survived by his sons and daughters-in-law David and Leila Layman of Centerville, Ohio, Steven and Andrea Layman of Centerville, Ohio, and Margaret Layman of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, six grandchildren, Mallory (Derrik), Ben (Irene), Alec, Audrey, Anna, and Sam, four great-grandchildren, Greer,



Emma, Smith, and Bodhi, sister-in-law Barbara Layman, and his nieces and nephews.



Bob was preceded in death by his son Richard Layman, brother John Layman, brother Paul Layman, and sister-in-law Jane Layman.



In 1948 Bob graduated from West High in Columbus, Ohio, and was a Navy veteran. In 1955 Bob earned a Bachelor of



Science degree in Business Administration from The Ohio State University and in 1959 he became a Certified Public



Accountant.



In 1963 Bob and Nancy moved to Versailles, Ohio where they raised their family while he worked for Subler Transfer, Inc. for seventeen years. While living in Versailles, he served his community with the United Fund, Jaycees, Rotary Club, as a town councilman, and president of the Little League. He worked to help create the Life Squad in Versailles and assisted in forming the first high school golf team in 1972.



In 1979 Bob purchased North Alabama Express and Bob and Nancy moved to Alexander City, Alabama. In 1988 he was chairman of the Alabama Trucking Association. While residing in Alabama he also served on the boards of the Alexander City Chamber of Commerce and a local bank. He sold his business and retired in 1992.



After his retirement in search of new golf courses to play he and his wife lived in Florida, North Carolina, Virginia, and



Tennessee before finally settling at The Villages in Florida and Kettering, Ohio, to be close to family.



Bob enjoyed playing golf, reading, playing solitaire, traveling with his wife, following the St. Louis Cardinals, The Ohio State Buckeyes, and Cleveland Browns, and during the last few months of his life a chocolate milkshake with dinner each night.



Bob will be remembered as a simple man who enjoyed simple things, a generous friend, and a mentor to his colleagues, as well as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



A life-long lover of animals, especially his dogs Sandy and Brandy and grand-dogs Belle, Roxi, Carter, and Regan, it is suggested that memorial contributions be made to the



Humane Society, ASPCA, or a charity of your choice.



Bob's family is very grateful for the care he received at Harbor Chase of Beavercreek and the Kettering Medical System.



A celebration of Bob's life will be held in Spring 2022 with Bob's family and friends.

