Lander, Bryan A.



age 64, departed this life on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in Trotwood, Ohio. He leaves to cherish his memory many loving family and friends. Bryan's family will hold a private service for him. They ask that all remember him fondly and keep them in your prayers. H. H. Roberts Mortuary.



