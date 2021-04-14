LAMBDIN, Shelagh M.



Age 90, of Huber Heights, peacefully passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, at her



residence. She was a retired waitress from The Original Rib House, Vandalia, with over 30 years of service, was employed at Kmart and is a member of St. Peter Catholic Church. Shelagh is survived by her daughters, Teresa Tyler and



Patricia Lambdin both of FL; son and daughter-in-law, Jerry and Lisa Lambdin of Centerville; 1 sibling in England; grandchildren, Joseph, Patrick, Ryan, Hayley, and Sean; nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 AM, Thursday, April 15, 2021, at St. Peter Catholic church, 6161 Chambersburg Rd. with Father Ambrose Dobrozsi, Celebrant. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the church on



Thursday, from 9:30 AM until service time. If desired,



memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Shelagh's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

