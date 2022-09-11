LAMB, Mary

LAMB (Todd), Mary Frances



Mary Frances (Todd) Lamb, 102, of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022. She was born Nov. 17, 1919, in Richmond, KY, to the late Oscar J. and Laura (Winkler) Todd. Frances graduated from White Hall HS, Richmond, KY. She married her beloved husband Corky on Feb. 15, 1942, in Lebanon, OH. Frances belonged to Trinity Church where she was an active member of the Women's Bazaar, Guild activities, and choir. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Frances worked at West Carrollton Envelope for many years and retired from Kimberly Clark as a Supervisor in Quality Control. She was an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed crocheting, and made beautiful handmade quilts. Frances was an excellent cook and baker. She enjoyed traveling in the US and around the world. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shirley "Corky" Lamb; father, Oscar Todd; mother, Laura Todd; brother, James Harold Todd; and son-in-law, Bernal Mata. Frances is survived by her daughters, Barbara (Bill) Spencer and Shirley Mata; grandsons, Bill (Renee) Spencer and their children, Rachel and John, and Blaine Spencer and his children, Alaina and Ryan; as well as extended family in Costa Rica. The family wishes to sincerely thank The Suites at Walnut Creek's staff for their kind and loving care of our Mother. A visitation will be 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Monday, September 12, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE FUNERAL HOME, Miamisburg. Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM, Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Joe Getts officiating. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at



