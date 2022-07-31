KURUZOVICH, MARK

KURUZOVICH, Jr., Mark Stephen



Mark Stephen Kuruzovich, Jr., 54, of New Carlisle, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022, from 5-8 pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle, OH. The funeral to honor Mark will be held Friday, August 5, 2022, at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



