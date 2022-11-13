KUPPER, Raymond J.



Age 92 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Raymond was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on June 9, 1930, to Jacob Kupper and Louise (Osterberger) Kupper. On January 27, 1951, in Hamilton, he married Phyllis M. Konrad. Raymond was employed at Champion Papers in Hamilton for 45 years and enjoyed woodworking, tennis, golf, and appreciated big band music and dancing. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



Raymond is survived by his children, Cindy Kupper, Kim (Patricia) Kupper and Nanette (Greg) Tobergte; grandchildren Jordan (Lauren) Kupper, Nicholas (Amy) Tobergte, Andrew (Michelle) Kupper, Tera (Kevin) Moeller, Alex (Katherine) Tobergte and Evan Kupper; and great-grandchildren, Heidi and Zachary Moeller, Kellan and Millie Jo (Jordan) Kupper, Owen, Liam and Emmett (Andrew) Kupper, Charles, Florence (Alex) Tobergte and Dominic (Nicholas) Tobergte. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife of 62 years, Phyllis Kupper.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, Ohio, on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM with Fr. Larry Tharp officiating. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.

