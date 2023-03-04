KNOX, Edgar



Age 90 of Union, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. He owned and operated Knox Auto Service for over 40 years. Edgar was a member of Union Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing, boating and hiking, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his daughter: Sharon (Michael) Graft, son: David (Tracy) Knox, grandchildren: Trinity Carnicom, Alyssa (Michel) Gil, Connor Knox, great-grandchildren: Henry Campbell, Andrew, Marissa and McKayla Gil, sister: Edith Lawson, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife: Betty Jean (Faulkner) Knox, parents: Algin and Ada (Kelly) Knox, siblings: Ray Knox, Otis Knox, R.D. Knox and Evelee Martin. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Kindred Funeral Home, (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County. To view the service for Edgar and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

