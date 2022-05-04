KLIMASKI, Walter J. "Walt"



Walter J. Klimaski "Walt", age 70, of Kettering passed peacefully on April 22, 2022. Born in Dayton on February 6, 1952, to the late Walter and Lelia Klimaski. He faithfully served as a Catholic School Administrator for 43 years throughout Ohio. Walt was a parishioner at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Kettering. In addition to his parents, Walt was preceded in death by his daughter, Julie. He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Silvia (Ricciuto); children Joe (Jackie), Jill and Michelle; along with his beloved Goldendoodle Bailey; sister Ruthanne (William); brother Gregory (Jackie); the Ricciuto and DiSalvo families. Memorial mass will be celebrated at 12:00 pm on Friday, May 6, 2022, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering. Friends may call at church from 11:00 am until time of mass. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Walt's memory to St. Albert the Great Catholic Church or St. Vincent De Paul Center in Dayton. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.

