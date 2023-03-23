Kindred, LC



of Middletown, Ohio passed on Fri March 10th in Cincinnati, Ohio at the tender age of 76. LC leaves to mourn but cherish his memory, wife Regina Kindred, children; Airiane Yvette Kindred, Christole Michelle Kindred-Payne (Billie) and Reginald Lewis Kindred. Grandchildren; Curtis Ra'Shaaun Lane (Sarah), Chazmyn Alexis Lane, Simeon Elijah Lane, Airiane Chauntel Roberts, Lawrence Curtis Kindred III and many other family members. Friends and family may visit Fri March 24th from 11am until the hour of service of 12pm at Tried Stone Baptist Church 621 Lafayette Ave Middletown followed by burial at Woodside Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Preston Charles Funeral Home.

