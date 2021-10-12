KENNEDY, Pauline E.



Pauline E. Kennedy, 89, of Springboro, Ohio, passed away on October 7, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. She was born April 25th, 1932, the daughter of Connie and Fannie



(Davenport) Slaton.



Pauline retired from AT&T as an operator where she received numerous customer service awards, prior to that she was a homemaker and her interests revolved around her family and grandchildren. Her greatest joy was being a Wife, Mother, and Grandmother.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence and son, Steve.



Pauline is survived by her children, Greg, Jeff and John; grandchildren, Justin, Luke, Erin, and Sean; and siblings,



Mossie Bunch, Evelyn Green and Clyde Slaton.



Visitation will be 11:00 am - 12:00 pm on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, OH 45066. A Memorial Service will follow at 12:00 pm with Pastor Kirk Lithander officiating. Burial will be at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 North Dixie Dr. Dayton, Ohio 45414.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of Dayton. https://www.hospiceofbwco.org/



Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to leave online condolences for the family.

