KELLY, Joyce N.



Age 83, of Dayton, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021, at her home. Joyce was born in McDermott, OH, on October 4, 1937, to the late Charles Harmon and Lula Mae (Kennard)



Ellis. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Kelly. Joyce is survived by son Greg and wife. Mary Kelly; grandson, Arthur W. Blackburn and



girlfriend, Kristin; granddaughters, Jenny and husband, Arloe Tonks and Rebecca and husband, Dan Aaron; great-grandchildren, Danecca, Hannah, Kat and Blake and many friends and neighbors. Joyce was a member of Miami Shores Baptist Church. She will be forever loved and missed. The



family will receive friends on Friday, April 30, 2021, from 12:30 – 1:30 pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 1:30 pm. Joyce will be laid to rest next to her husband at Willow View Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit



