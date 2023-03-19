Kelch, Robert Timothy



Robert Timothy Kelch, age 71, of Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 10, 2023. Tim was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 26, 1951, to Shirley S. Kelch and Raymond A. "Buzz" Kelch. He was married to his wife Lisa for 37 years. He was the middle of 5 children. Tim is predeceased by his two older brothers, Carlton W. and Raymond A, "BJ". He is survived by Stephen A. and Lori Kelch, Laura (Kelch) and Bill Winterhalter, David and Nancy Herbert, Stephen and Judy Herbert, Kathy and Jamie Priest, Laurie and David Voigt, and many nieces and nephews. He leaves behind his wife Lisa, their children Maggie and Joe Wild, Kate and Will Meyers, and their granddaughter Elizabeth Blake Meyers. Tim had a fabulous career of 28 years with Chrysler. Tim lived his life through music and connecting with all those around him. Please consider donating to a charity of your choice in honor of Tim.



His final party will be hosted in late spring. Arrangements entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, Michigan. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com

