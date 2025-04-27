KEITHLEY, Robert Edward "Rob"



ROBERT EDWARD KEITHLEY, age 48, of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2025. He was born in Dayton on September 26, 1976, the son of Thomas and Marianna (Lang) Keithley. Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, April 29, 2025 from 5-7 pm in the WESTBROCK FUNERAL HOME- DAYTON, 1712 Wayne Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Rob's honor on Wednesday at 10am at Emmanuel Catholic Church, 149 Franklin St., Dayton. A private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Rob's tribute may be viewed and shared by visiting www.westbrockfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com