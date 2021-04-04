JUSTICE, Leona N.



96, of Springfield, passed away peacefully in her daughter



Angel's home in Suffolk,



Virginia, on Monday, March 29, 2021. She was born on



September 23, 1924, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late James Branson and Melvie Dalena (Storer) Haynes. Leona is preceded in death by her husband, Walter J. Justice; 4 brothers; and 6 sisters. She is survived by her daughters,



Sherry Lynn Donelly and Angel (Dave) Childers; grandchildren, Jackie, Jamie and Jessie Childers and Johnny Snell; great-grandson, Carter Childers; great-granddaughter, Alexa Snell; brother, Harry Dale Haynes; sister, Joyce Darlene Boggs;



special friends who have helped her the past few years, Karen and Louise; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Leona retired from the Springfield Post Office where she was a



supervisor for many years. Following retirement, she babysat several children who are now grown and they still talk about the positive impact she made on their lives. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, April 7 at 1p.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



