JONES, William O. "Bill"



William O. "Bill" Jones, 76, of New Carlisle, passed away



Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was born October 22, 1944, in Springfield, the son of the late Russell and Opal Jones. Bill



retired from Delphi-Harrison with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed woodworking, crafting several pieces of furniture for friends and family. Bill so loved his family especially cheering on his grandchildren in any of the sports they played. He is survived by his wife of 56 years Emily "Janie" Jones; son Bill (Nina) Jones, Jr.; grandchildren Billy (Amanda) Jones and Cally Jones; great-grandson Melvin Jones; brothers Richard (Barbara) Jones, Donald (Jean) Jones and James



(Sharon) Jones; sisters Shirley Hosier, Joyce Adams, Linda Deaton, Carol (James) McVey and Patty (Steve) Callison;



numerous nieces and nephews. Bill is preceded in death by his sister Donna Daniels. The funeral service to honor Bill will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at 12:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar and Fraley Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



