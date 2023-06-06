Jones, Troy E.



Troy Edgar Jones, 84 of Springfield, Ohio passed away, Friday, June 2, 2023 in his home surrounded by his family.



He was born October 6, 1938 in Avondale, WV the son of the late Crockett and Ora (Blankenship) Jones.



Troy retired from Navistar in Springfield, Ohio. He had a long-time love of honeybee's, blue grass music, wintering in Florida and in his younger years, gardening.



Most of all he enjoyed spending time with the love of his life, his wife; his daughter and his grandchildren.



Troy is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Effie (Baker) Jones, his daughter, Terri (Michael) Goheen; his grandchildren, Troy (Kelly) Goheen and Jennifer (Mark) Crews and his only living sister, Catherine Brakeall.



He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Lee Jones, Alex Jones, Kenny Jones, Joe Jones and Bob Jones; his sisters, Goldie Pendleton, Josie Roberts, Carolyn Jones and Edna Schiernbeck.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11-12 noon Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



Funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon.



Burial follows in Fairview Cemetery, Mutual, Ohio.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.

