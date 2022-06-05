JONES, Byron

springfield-news-sun logo
JONES, Jr., Byron A.

Age 77, of Hamilton died Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Majestic Care, Fairfield. He had been employed as a custodian for Hamilton City Schools, retiring in May 1996. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Visitation will be Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 15120, Chicago, IL 60692. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

