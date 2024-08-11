Jobes, William E. "Bill"



William E. Jobes, known to all as Bill, passed away on August 5, 2024. He was born on September 24, 1955 to the late Buddy & Maxine Jobes. He served his country proudly and retired from the United States Navy. After retiring from his military career, he continued to work for the Dept. of Defense at Wright Patterson AFB. In his free time, Bill was often found tinkering with things or trying to fix them. He had a great sense of humor, and he enjoyed making others laugh or smile because his smile was very contagious. Bill loved his daughters and his grandchildren, and spending time with them was very important to him. He loved his children, his country and his dog, and his love and presence will be deeply missed. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Jobes; and his nephew, Terry Powell. Left to cherish his memory, his wife, Terri Jobes; his children: BillieJo (Jake) Russell, Samantha (DJ) Jobes, Joe (Brittanie) Jobes, Justin (Jessica) Clark, and Kayla (Damon) Baer; grandchildren: baby Jake, Maxine, Keegan, Kaelyn, Zaiden, Jameson, Joseph, Abigail, Hudson, Joezie, and Bellamie; 1 great-grandson; siblings: Lucy, Julie, Brenda, and Ronnie; his faithful companion, Lucy; and many more family and friends. A visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 5:00pm on Friday, August 16, 2024 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, where his funeral service will begin at 5:00pm with military honors. To share a memory of Bill or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



